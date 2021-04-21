Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $2.87 Million in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 83,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Athira Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.60.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $1.11. Equities research analysts predict that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 311,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $6,999,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

