Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Makes New $3.27 Million Investment in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 186,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Humanigen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Humanigen by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after buying an additional 89,662 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,295,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $700,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Humanigen alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 23,140 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $444,982.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,093,140 shares in the company, valued at $117,171,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 484,920 shares of company stock worth $9,177,741. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HGEN shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on Humanigen from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. National Securities started coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

HGEN opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58. Humanigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.