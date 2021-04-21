Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,637 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Copa worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Copa by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,421,000 after acquiring an additional 863,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Copa by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,698,000 after acquiring an additional 382,635 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,116,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,715,000 after acquiring an additional 365,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Copa by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 682,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,719,000 after acquiring an additional 189,106 shares during the period.

NYSE CPA opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $94.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.15. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

