Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Weibo by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,143,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,875,000 after buying an additional 293,776 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,700,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,295,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA increased their price target on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.60. Weibo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $513.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.