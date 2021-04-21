Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Scholar Rock worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Scholar Rock by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 225,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 74,799 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Scholar Rock by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Scholar Rock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $32.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average is $45.02. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.35.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 365.84%. The company’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Scholar Rock news, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,184,743.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,186.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Gilman sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $207,469.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock worth $2,509,581. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

