Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,476 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.63% of TrueCar worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 15.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRUE. BTIG Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Benchmark upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.82.

In other TrueCar news, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,899.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,860 shares of company stock valued at $161,097. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71. TrueCar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.81 million, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.38.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.31 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

