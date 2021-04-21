Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 17,585 Shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,585 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Kimball International worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Kimball International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimball International during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kimball International by 451.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KBAL stock opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $12.31. Kimball International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $14.68.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Kimball International had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Kimball International in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

