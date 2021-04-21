Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,852 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $116.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $117.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.50.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

