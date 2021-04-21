Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Takes $2.73 Million Position in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 91,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Kronos Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRON. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $82,600,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $45,603,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth $39,367,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,907,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $19,667,000.

In related news, Director Jakob Loven sold 63,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $1,730,338.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,758 shares of company stock worth $3,875,475.

KRON stock opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.51. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

