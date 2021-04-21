Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 163,751 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Dorian LPG worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at about $958,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,603,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,313,000 after purchasing an additional 500,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 42.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 38,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 319.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 31,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

In other news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras sold 46,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $624,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,955,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,405,811. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $656,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,505. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPG opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $550.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pareto Securities raised Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.