Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

