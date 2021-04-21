Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to post sales of $184.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $183.53 million to $186.71 million. Chegg reported sales of $131.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year sales of $789.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $785.00 million to $797.64 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $956.25 million, with estimates ranging from $935.10 million to $986.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHGG shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.78.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $4,643,175.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,438,333.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 405,668 shares of company stock worth $39,375,683. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Chegg by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG opened at $90.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -454.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Chegg has a 52-week low of $34.93 and a 52-week high of $115.21.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

