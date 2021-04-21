ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of ChemoCentryx worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,120.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $77,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,457 shares in the company, valued at $8,439,217.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $114,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,185 shares of company stock worth $5,215,736 in the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.32 and a 12-month high of $70.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.91.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.