Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $273.56

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 273.56 ($3.57) and traded as high as GBX 282.54 ($3.69). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 277.50 ($3.63), with a volume of 371,864 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of £785.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 268.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 273.56.

In other Chemring Group news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.49), for a total value of £48,060 ($62,790.70). Also, insider Andrew Davies purchased 11,900 shares of Chemring Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £32,725 ($42,755.42).

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

