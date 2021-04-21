Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 22,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 861,843 shares.The stock last traded at $45.71 and had previously closed at $45.97.

CHK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.68.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($42.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($42.75) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,849,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

