Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.0% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.41. The stock had a trading volume of 246,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,953,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $112.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

