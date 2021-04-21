Chiliz (CHZ) Price Hits $0.53 on Exchanges

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $2.95 billion and approximately $1.41 billion worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chiliz has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00066392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00020446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00093350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $345.04 or 0.00632804 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00047979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,586,355,378 coins. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.