China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.23

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and traded as low as $0.14. China Carbon Graphite Group shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 79,091 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.

China Carbon Graphite Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHGI)

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, rework, and sale of graphene, graphene oxide, carbon graphite felt, and graphite bipolar plates in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's graphene oxide is used as a conductive agent in lithium ion batteries, super capacitors, rubber and plastic additives, conductive inks, special coatings, transparent conductive thin films, and chips; and graphite bipolar plates are used in solar power storage.

