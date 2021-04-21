China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.79

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded China CITIC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.95.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.649 per share. This represents a yield of 6.92%. This is an increase from China CITIC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

China CITIC Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHCJY)

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The company accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

