China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.41

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.41 and traded as high as $15.00. China Green Agriculture shares last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 436,727 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $83.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported ($6.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 53.71% and a negative net margin of 66.12%. The company had revenue of $48.34 million during the quarter.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.