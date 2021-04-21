China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Trading Up 2.9%

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)’s stock price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 3,146 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 528,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,366,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $773,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance Company Profile (NYSE:LFC)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity contracts, accident, and health insurance products.

