China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZNH. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. HSBC upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in China Southern Airlines by 12,416.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 211.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in China Southern Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of China Southern Airlines stock opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.66. China Southern Airlines has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

