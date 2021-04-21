Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.91.

Several brokerages have commented on CD. DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.04 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CD opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60. Chindata Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $84.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chindata Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth $162,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth $276,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at $487,000. 18.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

