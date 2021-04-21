Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44, RTT News reports. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $24.47 on Wednesday, reaching $1,507.62. The stock had a trading volume of 441,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,066. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,456.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,392.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $834.18 and a 1 year high of $1,579.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.
In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.