Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44, RTT News reports. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $24.47 on Wednesday, reaching $1,507.62. The stock had a trading volume of 441,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,066. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,456.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,392.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $834.18 and a 1 year high of $1,579.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,625.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,574.64.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

