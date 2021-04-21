Chorus Aviation (CHRRF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS: CHRRF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/8/2021 – Chorus Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $4.50 to $5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Chorus Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $4.75 to $5.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Chorus Aviation is now covered by analysts at National Bank Financial. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Chorus Aviation had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $6.00 to $5.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Chorus Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $4.00 to $4.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Chorus Aviation had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

3/2/2021 – Chorus Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $5.50 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Chorus Aviation had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $5.50 to $5.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.17. 1,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,260. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95. Chorus Aviation Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.24.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.