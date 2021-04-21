Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 93.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,576 shares during the quarter. Churchill Downs accounts for 0.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.17% of Churchill Downs worth $14,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at $65,729,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,393.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 196,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,352,000 after buying an additional 188,997 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,024,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $11,078,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,153,000 after purchasing an additional 51,521 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHDN stock traded up $2.99 on Wednesday, reaching $213.95. 9,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,918. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million. Research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.67.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

