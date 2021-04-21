Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CHDN traded up $8.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.04. The stock had a trading volume of 630,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,460. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.83 and its 200 day moving average is $203.04. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $258.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.67.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.