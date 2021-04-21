Chuy’s’ (CHUY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHUY. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.13.

Shares of CHUY opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day moving average is $32.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.55 million, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 2.05.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $420,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,648.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $42,266.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,538.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,105 shares of company stock worth $3,170,936. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 19.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 324.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

