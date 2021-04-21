CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.33

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.33 and traded as high as C$19.29. CI Financial shares last traded at C$19.26, with a volume of 452,076 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$23.00 price target (up from C$22.00) on shares of CI Financial in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.51. The company has a market cap of C$3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.33.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$564.40 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

In other news, Director William Thomas Holland purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.25 per share, with a total value of C$912,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 606,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,076,290. Insiders have acquired 213,600 shares of company stock worth $3,665,650 in the last ninety days.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

