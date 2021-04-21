Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Position Increased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,408 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $8,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 8.6% in the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Berkshire Bank acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,937 shares of company stock valued at $59,601,346 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $253.08. 21,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $87.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.10 and its 200-day moving average is $212.81. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $255.89.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

