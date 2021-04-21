Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Outperform

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $75.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $65.00. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XEC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.37.

XEC opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Insiders have sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,672,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $325,309,000 after acquiring an additional 106,686 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,916,000 after acquiring an additional 207,772 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,940 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,842,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,094,000 after acquiring an additional 97,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,859,000 after buying an additional 39,841 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

