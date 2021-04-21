Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $106.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.27. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $108.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.17.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

