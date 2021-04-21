Cipher (CPR) Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 28.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $97,070.26 and $94,283.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cipher has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00075206 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003283 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000359 BTC.

About Cipher

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,023,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

