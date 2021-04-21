Citigroup Begins Coverage on iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ILIAF. HSBC raised shares of iliad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of iliad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of iliad in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS ILIAF traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.50. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. iliad has a 52-week low of $181.50 and a 52-week high of $191.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.44.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France and Italy. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as provides Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of March 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 5.8 million subscribers in Italy.

