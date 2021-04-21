Citigroup Boosts Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $228.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $193.00 to $228.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

AAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.30.

AAP stock traded up $6.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.64. 35,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $112.41 and a one year high of $198.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.19.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

