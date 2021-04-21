Citigroup Boosts Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target to $23.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FLR. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Get Fluor alerts:

Shares of FLR stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $21.57. 37,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,378. Fluor has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts predict that Fluor will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 579.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fluor by 30.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 147,954 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 125.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 143,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 79,734 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Fluor by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.