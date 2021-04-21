Citigroup Boosts Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target to $60.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s previous close.

STLD has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

NASDAQ:STLD traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.24. 90,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $52.72. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.59.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

