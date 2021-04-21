Citigroup Boosts Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target to $60.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s previous close.
STLD has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.
NASDAQ:STLD traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.24. 90,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $52.72. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.59.
In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.
About Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.
