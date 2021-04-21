Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $118.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s current price.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.15.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.46. 1,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,780. MasTec has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $102.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.47.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. On average, analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the third quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the third quarter worth $3,842,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

