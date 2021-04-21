Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $228.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $193.00 to $228.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s previous close.

AAP has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.43.

AAP traded up $5.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.87. 1,220,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,458. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $112.41 and a 1-year high of $202.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

