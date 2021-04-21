Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target to $45.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $38.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,765,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,371. KBR has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $40.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average is $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.08 and a beta of 1.39.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that KBR will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 7,264.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,724,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538,277 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 1,888.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,004,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400,958 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,516,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186,349 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 7,163,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

