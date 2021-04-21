Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target to $60.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target increased by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $56.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.
NASDAQ STLD traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.18. 2,405,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average is $39.59. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $52.72.
In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.
Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.