Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target to $60.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target increased by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $56.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

NASDAQ STLD traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.18. 2,405,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average is $39.59. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $52.72.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

