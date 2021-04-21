Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $56.00

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BK. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,994,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858,608. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average is $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.