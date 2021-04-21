Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after buying an additional 5,512,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after buying an additional 4,999,115 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 469.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,985,000 after buying an additional 4,278,703 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,866,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,691,000 after buying an additional 3,079,578 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on C shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

Shares of C traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.14. The stock had a trading volume of 588,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,291,629. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.10. The company has a market capitalization of $146.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

