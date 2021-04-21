Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,382 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,418 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,033,000 after purchasing an additional 116,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Citigroup by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,821,000 after buying an additional 2,023,647 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.14. 606,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,291,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.40 and its 200-day moving average is $60.10. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

