Citigroup Increases Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $939.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $862.00 to $939.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s previous close.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $77.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $888.71. The stock had a trading volume of 85,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,277. The company has a market capitalization of $105.20 billion, a PE ratio of 101.20, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $743.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $754.63. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $488.00 and a twelve month high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.