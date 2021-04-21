Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Equities researchers at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GLPI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.12. The stock had a trading volume of 27,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,029. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $45.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 31,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 58,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.