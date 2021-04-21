Citigroup Lowers The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $56.00

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BK. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.87.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.23. 389,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,870,288. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day moving average is $41.83. The Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 58,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 17,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 114,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

