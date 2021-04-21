Citigroup Raises U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $65.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on USB. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

USB traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.85. 223,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,933,044. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.15. The company has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $673,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,656 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,994 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,113 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

