Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock Price Up 4%

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)’s stock price rose 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $143.87 and last traded at $143.62. Approximately 3,367 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,249,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.12.

CTXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.26 and its 200 day moving average is $131.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Citrix Systems news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $2,354,701.50. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $93,244.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,064,133.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,874,366 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $323,664,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 167,684 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $21,816,000 after acquiring an additional 79,152 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,030 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after acquiring an additional 30,450 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

