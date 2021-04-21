Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $180.00 target price on the cloud computing company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $150.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.83.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $138.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $173.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $89,825.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,741.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $1,822,944.50. Insiders have sold a total of 70,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,874,366 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 218,979 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $30,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,020,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

